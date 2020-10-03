Bihar elections: Grand Alliance clinches seat-sharing deal; RJD gets 144, Congress 70

India

oi-Deepika S

Patna, Oct 03: The Mahagathbandhan in Bihar has finalised its seat sharing for the assembly polls. Under the arrangement, the Congress will contest in 70 seats, and the Left parties on 29. The RJD would contest the remaining 144 seats.

Apart from the RJD, which is spearheading the opposition coalition, the Congress, Left parties CPI-ML, CPI and the CPI(M), the Vikasheel Insan Party (VIP) and Jharkhand's ruling party JMM will unitedly fight the Bihar elections scheduled in October-November.

The BJP and JD(U) on the other hand have more or less formalised the seat sharing arrangement. The two parties have broadly agreed to fight on those seats which are their strongholds.

However there are some discussions on as the JD(U) has insisted that it would contest on most of the seats.

Voting for Bihar assembly elections will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7 in one of the biggest elections globally during the COVID-19 pandemic, followed by counting of votes on November 10, the Election Commission announced last month.