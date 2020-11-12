Bihar Elections: BJP likely to get more berths in Cabinet

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 12: The BJP is likely to ask for more berths as the NDA gets set to form the government in Bihar.

The BJP ended up winning more seats in the recently concluded Bihar assembly elections 2020. Following the elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the NDA will leave no stone unturned under the leadership of Nitish Kumar to fulfil the promises made to the people of Bihar.

While the BJP has made it clear that Nitish Kumar will continue as Chief Minister, sources tell OneIndia that the sharing arrangements when it comes to Cabinet and ministerial berths are likely to be re-worked. Since the BJP won more seats, the party is likely to ask for more berths, the source said. The two sides will sit together and discuss the nitty gritties soon.

During the discussions, the two sides would decide on the berths as well as the position of Speaker.

While the BJP will not disturb this equation, there is however a likelihood that the clout that Nitish enjoyed would go down a great deal.

The BJP during the campaign had made it clear that Nitish Kumar will stay on as CM irrespective of whichever party wins a larger number of votes.

In a letter to the people of Bihar, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi had said that it is a matter of pride the development was the focus in Bihar. In a four letter, the PM said that he needs the Nitish Kumar government so that development does not stall.

In Bihar people are voting on the issue of caste, but on development. The people of Bihar want a strong resolve in their leader and not false promises. People want honesty and not corruption.

The PM also said that the people of Bihar will benefit with an NDA government. There will further improvements in Ease of Living, the PM also said.