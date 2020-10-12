Bihar Elections 2020: Women, youth top focus in JD(U)’s vision document

Patna, Oct 12: Women empowerment is the main focus of the Janata Dal (U). In its vision document or manifesto titled Nischay Patra 2020, the JD(U) has also emphases on upgrading the skill of the youth.

The party says that it proposes to give women a grant of up to Rs 50 per cent of the project cost, capped to a maximum of Rs 5 lakh to launch new entrepreneurship programmes. It has also promised to give women interest free loans up to Rs 5 lakh for this purpose.

The JD(U) has promised to give financial assistance of Rs 25,000 and Rs 50,000 to unmarried women who complete their intermediate and graduation respectively. For the youth, the party has promised grants up to 50 per cent of the project cost capped to a maximum of Rs 3 lakh for setting up any new entrepreneurship, so that they are not dependant on government jobs.

The JD(U) led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also has promised to set up a government department for skills and entrepreneurship. This department would have ITIs and polytecinics. The vision document also speaks of improving rural connectivity within the state and national highways for easy accessibility. Further, the party has decided to focus on water to every agricultural farm.

The people have seen the government achieve almost all its targets set as part of seven resolves in the past five years. Nitish Kumar delivers what he promises, JD(U), working president Ashok Choudhary said.