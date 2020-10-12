YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bihar Elections 2020: Women, youth top focus in JD(U)’s vision document

    By
    |

    Patna, Oct 12: Women empowerment is the main focus of the Janata Dal (U). In its vision document or manifesto titled Nischay Patra 2020, the JD(U) has also emphases on upgrading the skill of the youth.

    The party says that it proposes to give women a grant of up to Rs 50 per cent of the project cost, capped to a maximum of Rs 5 lakh to launch new entrepreneurship programmes. It has also promised to give women interest free loans up to Rs 5 lakh for this purpose.

    Bihar Elections 2020: Women, youth top focus in JD(U)’s vision document
    Bihar CM and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar

    The JD(U) has promised to give financial assistance of Rs 25,000 and Rs 50,000 to unmarried women who complete their intermediate and graduation respectively. For the youth, the party has promised grants up to 50 per cent of the project cost capped to a maximum of Rs 3 lakh for setting up any new entrepreneurship, so that they are not dependant on government jobs.

    Bihar Election 2020: List of BJP star campaigners for phase 1

    The JD(U) led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also has promised to set up a government department for skills and entrepreneurship. This department would have ITIs and polytecinics. The vision document also speaks of improving rural connectivity within the state and and national highways for easy accessibility. Further the party has decided to focus on water to every agricultural farm.

    The people have seen the government achieve almost all its targets set as part of seven resolves in the past five years. Nitish Kumar delivers what he promises, JD(U), working president Ashok Choudhary said.

    More BIHAR ASSEMBLY ELECTION 2020 News

    Read more about:

    Bihar Assembly Election 2020 nitish kumar

    Story first published: Monday, October 12, 2020, 12:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 12, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X