Patna, Oct 25: LJP leader Chirag Paswan on Sunday claimed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will be behind bars if the LJP comes to power.

"Chirag Paswan is making a promise to you today - the corruption in '7 Nischay' (scheme) will be probed when LJP comes to power & those at fault, whether it is CM or any official, will be sent to jail," said the LJP leader addressing a poll rally in Buxar.

Paswan, who stumped for his party candidates at Karagahar and Chenari in Rohtas district on Sunday, said the next government in the state will be a "Nitishmukt" (Nitish Kumar free) government as voting for it would mean pushing Bihar to backwardness.

Paswan, who has been professing his support to Prime Minsietr Narendra Modi and the BJP while opposing JD(U), said Kumar should be thankful to the saffron party for giving full page advertisement in newspapers in his favour.

"Kumar should also be honest tothe alliance (NDA), the way its ally BJP is," he added.

LJP will implement its Bihar 1st, Bihari 1st vision document after coming to power which talks of promoting religious tourism in the state, he said in a series of tweets.

A grand temple dedicated to Goddess Sita will be built in Sitamarhi, the district in which she is believed to have been born in, he said.

Bihar would not have been facing the problem of revenue shortage had Kumar promoted religious tourism in Bihar, he said in a tweet.

Apart from Goddess Sita, Bihar is associated with several sufi saints and religious leaders like Lord Buddha, Lord Mahavir and Sikh guru Guru Gobind Singh and places associated them will be connected through a special circuit by the LJP, he said.

The promotion of religious tourism will help the state in increasing its revenue, he added.

Paswan had walked out of the NDA amid seat-sharing differences with the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U), but has openly declared loyalty and support towards PM Narendra Modi and the BJP.