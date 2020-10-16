Bihar Elections 2020: Will oust Nitish and form govt with BJP says Chirag Paswan

Patna, Oct 16: Chirag Paswan of the LJP has said that his ties with the BJP are intact and would ensure Nitish Kumar's defeat.

Chirag who will hit the campaign trail by October 21 said that it was his father Ram Vilas Paswan who before his death told him to sever ties with the JD(U) and establish a new regime. I expressed my opinion to Amit Shah and J P Nadda. Shah gave me a patient hearing, but never told me not to sever my ties with Nitish Kumar. He remained quiet, Chirag also said.

He also said that his sole purpose was the ouster of Nitish Kumar. Once the elections are over, we will form the government with the BJP, he also said.

Nitish Kumar recently remarked mockingly that my father could not have got elected to the Rajya Sabha without the JD (U)s support, since we had only two MLAs. He should remember that my father was promised a Rajya Sabha berth by the then BJP chief Amit Shah himself, the LJP's Chirag Paswan said.

"It must be kept in mind that the LJP has never been a fan of Nitish Kumar's style of politics. He has harmed the Dalits by creating a sub-group of Mahadalits for his own political gains", LJP chief Chirag Paswan told PTI.

Paswan said his party had fought the Lok Sabha polls last year in alliance with the JD(U) because of the "compulsions" brought by the return to the NDA of Kumar, whose party he accused of working against LJP candidates in the general elections in violation of the coalition dharma.

The 37-year-old, who recently lost his father Ram Vilas Paswan, the LJP founder, also alleged that the Bihar Chief Minister had behaved in a haughty manner when the former Union minister had called on the JD(U) chief last year with the request to accompany him for filing of nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha.

"And I felt so belittled when Nitish behaved in a haughty manner when my father called on him with the request that he accompany us for filing of nomination papers. He came only after the mahurat (auspicious timing) decided for the occasion had passed. No son could have taken such a treatment lying down", Paswan alleged.

The LJP chief also dismissed suggestions that he raised a banner of revolt against the JD(U) after the latter tried to deny the junior alliance partner a fair share of seats and asserted "I met Union minister Amit Shah and BJP chief J P Nadda so many times in the recent times. Not once did the issue of seat-sharing crop up".

