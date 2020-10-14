Bihar Elections 2020: What about the terror of unemployment asks Yadav

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Patna, Oct 14: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has asked what the government has to say about the terror of unemployment.

He was reacting to a statement by Nityanand Rai, Minister of State for Home who said that terrorists will escape from Kashmir and take shelter in Bihar if the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) comes to power.

Reacting to the statement Yadav said, unemployment rate in Bihar is 46.6 per cent. What does he have to say on the terror of unemployment, poverty, starvation and migration? What did their double-engine govt do in 15 years? It's their attempt to divert from agenda but we want to contest election on agenda, ANI quoted Yadav as saying.

Nitish launches poll campaign, ridicules RJD over 10 lakh job sanction claim

Elections for the 243-member Bihar Assembly will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7 and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.