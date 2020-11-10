Bihar Elections 2020: Trends show strong comeback for NDA

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Patna, Nov 10: The NDA has come back strongly in Bihar as per trends as the counting of votes continues to take place.

The NDA in early trends was trailing the Grand Alliance. The latest counts say that the Grand Alliance is leading on 98 while the NDA is ahead in 127. The others were leading on 17 seats and this include 7 for the LJP, which fought against Nitish Kumar.

Bihar Elections: Will the 31 year old Yadav rule the roost or will Nitish get a fourth term

The counting began at 8 am today at 55 centres across 38 districts. These were the trends available at around 10.45 am today.

The exit polls had said that the Grand Alliance would win 120 seats and the NDA 116. While this was the number projected by CVoter, Axis My Poll and Today's Chanakya had predicted 139 and 180 for the Grand Alliance.