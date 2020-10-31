Bihar Elections 2020: Tejashwi Yadav shares PM Modi's old clip to attack Nitish Kumar over 'scams'

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Patna, Oct 31: Amid the ongoing elections in Bihar, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday targetted Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, alleging that his government was involved in over 60 scams of over Rs 30,000 crore. As a proof of his claim, the 31-year-old RJD leader, shared a video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi listing over 30 scams linked to the state government.

Taking to Twitter, Tejashwi Yadav said, "Under respected Nitish Kumar ji, over 60 scams of over 30,000 crore have happened. Of these, 33 were listed by PM Modi five years back...You can listen for yourself."

Observers' no to repolling in 71 seats of Bihar assembly elections

"The people of Bihar know... I want to remind the younger generation...," PM Modi is heard saying in the video shared by the RJD leader as he talks about over 30 scams linked to the state government - ranging from engineering colleges, purchase of medicines, sale of liquor, mid-day meals among others. However, it's not clear where PM Modi is speaking and which government he is talking about.

But, presently, PM Modi has joined Nitish Kumar - the NDA's chief ministerial candidate - twice at the election rallies in Bihar where voting began for the three-phased elections on October 28.

Bihar Congress leaders meets Guv; seeks dismissal of Nitish govt

The second phase will be held on November 3 and the last phase on November 7; votes will be counted on November 10.

On Wednesday, PM Modi slammed Yadav, calling him "Jungle Raj ka Yuvraj", in what was seen to be the most direct yet in the campaign for Bihar. It was interpreted by the opposition camp as a sign of anxiety in the BJP, which rules the state in a coalition with Nitish Kumar.

However, the latest reference by the RJD to his comments on Nitish Kumar adds to the series of remarks by the Prime Minister against Nitish Kumar in the past, which are being used by the opposition amid a fierce campaign.