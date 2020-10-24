Bihar Elections 2020: Tejashwi Yadav releases RJD's manifesto

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Patna, Oct 24: Amid the ongoing war of words over NDA's vaccine promise ahead of Bihar Assembly elections 2020, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav who is the chief ministerial candidate of Mahagathbandhan released the party's election manifesto on Saturday and said he will not promise one crore jobs.

"I am promising 10 lakh jobs. I could have also promised one crore jobs just for the sake of promise. But I am not doing that because this will become a reality in the first meeting of the Cabinet.This will be the first time in the country that 10 lakh employment opportunities will be created at one go. This figure is what we require in the state's workforce at present," Tejashwi said.

Bihar Elections 2020: Expedite search and seizures says EC

"People used to make fun that from where we will generate employments. Now, you must understand there is a difference between earning and employment. Here we are talking about government jobs," Tejashwi Yadav said, explaining that there are employment opportunities for teachers, professors, junior engineers, doctors, nurses lab technicians.

"We need more police for the law and order of the state. Manipur is a smaller state but it has more police per lakh population than Bihar," Tejashwi added.