Bihar Elections 2020: Since 2005, 30 per cent have declared pending criminal cases

India

New Delhi, Oct 09: A total of 10,785 candidates who have contested either Parliamentary or State assembly elections since 2005 from Bihar have been analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms and Bihar Election Watch.

A total of 820 MPs/MLAs who have held seats either in the Parliamentary or State assembly elections since 2005 from Bihar have been analysed.

A total of 3,230 (30 per cent) out of these 10,785 candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.

2,204 (20 per cent) out of the 10,785 candidates analysed have declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

Out of 820 MPs/MLAs analysed since 2005, 469 or 57 per cent have declared criminal cases against themselves and 295 or 36% have serious criminal cases.

The average assets of all candidates (10,785) analysed since 2005 is Rs.1.09 crores. The average assets of all MPs/MLAs (820) analysed since 2005 is Rs.2.25 crores.

Party wise analysis of all candidates analysed since 2005:

Party wise candidates who have declared criminal cases: 252(59%) out of 426 candidates who have contested on BJP tickets since 2005 have declared criminal cases against themselves.

170 (43%) out of 394 candidates who have contested on INC tickets since 2005, 280 (56%) out of 502 RJD candidates, 234 (52%) out of 454 JD(U) candidates, 234 (31%) out of 761 BSP candidates, 155 (47%) out of 330 LJP candidates and 800 (21%) out of 3841 Independent candidates have declared criminal cases.

Party wise candidates who have declared serious criminal cases: 148(35%) out of 426 candidates who have contested on BJP tickets since 2005 have declared serious criminal cases against themselves. 95 (24%) out of 394 candidates who have contested on INC tickets since 2005, 176 (35%) out of 502 RJD candidates, 158 (35%) out of 454 JD(U) candidates, 163 (21%) out of 761 BSP candidates, 98 (30%) out of 330 LJP candidates and 569 (15%) out of 3841 Independent candidates have declared serious criminal cases.

Party wise MPs/MLAs who have declared criminal cases: 154 (63%) out of 246 MPs/MLAs elected on BJP tickets since 2005 have declared criminal cases against themselves. 25 (54%) out of 46 MPs/MLAs elected on INC tickets since 2005, 89 (56%) out of 158 RJD MPs/MLAs, 149 (50%) out of 296 JD(U) MPs/MLAs, 19 (70%) out of 27 LJP MPs/MLAs and 15 (71%) out of 21 Independent MPs/MLAs have declared criminal cases.

Party wise MPs/MLAs who have declared serious criminal cases: 84 (34%) out of 246 MPs/MLAs elected on BJP tickets since 2005 have declared serious criminal cases against themselves. 17 (37%) out of 46 MPs/MLAs elected on INC tickets since 2005, 62 (39%) out of 158 RJD MPs/MLAs, 101 (34%) out of 296 JD(U) MPs/MLAs, 11 (41%) out of 27 LJP MPs/MLAs and 8 (38%) out of 21 Independent MPs/MLAs have declared serious criminal cases.

Financial:

Party wise average assets of candidates: Among the national parties, since 2005, average assets of 394 candidates from INC is Rs. 3.44 crores while 426 BJP candidates have declared average assets of Rs.2.93 crores. Average assets of 454 JD(U) candidates is Rs. 3.68 crores, Average assets of 502 RJD candidates is Rs. 1.70 crores and average assets of 3841 Independent candidates is Rs.84.99 lakhs.

Party wise average assets of MPs/MLAs: Among the national parties, since 2005 average assets of 46 MPs/MLAs from INC is Rs.4.04 crores while 246 BJP MPs/MLAs have average assets of Rs.2.92 crores. Average assets of 296 JD(U) MPs/MLAs is Rs. 1.42 crores, Average assets of 158 RJD MPs/MLAs is Rs. 2.14 crores and average assets of 21 Independent MPs/MLAs is Rs. 3.05 crores.