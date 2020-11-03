Nitish avoids speaking anything against friend-turned-foe Sharad Yadav in his daughter's constituency

Bihar Elections 2020: Significant rise in number of crorepati candidates

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 03: B K Singh, contesting from the Warisnagar constituency in Bihar on an RLSP ticket is the richest candidate.

He has declared assets worth Rs 85,89,86,049. Next on the second of richest is Anant Kumar Singh contesting on an RJD ticket from the Mokama constituency. He has declared assets worth Rs 68,56,78,795.

Third on this list according to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms is Gajanand Shahi contesting on a Congress ticket from the Barbigha constituency. He has declared assets worth Rs 61,23,50,000.

Bihar Elections 2020: Phase 3 has 1,201 candidates with pending criminal cases

This time, there are 1,231 candidates who are crorepatis. In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, 860 were crorepatis.

Among the major parties 94(86%) out of 109 candidates analysed from BJP, 120(85%) out of 141 candidates analysed from RJD, 96(84%) out of 115 candidates analysed from JD(U), 99(73%) out of 135 candidates analysed from LJP, 51(73%) out of 70 candidates analysed from INC and 33(42%) out of 78 candidates from BSP have declared assets worth more than Rs. 1 crore.

The average of assets per candidate contesting in the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 is Rs 1.72 Crore.

Among major parties, the average assets per candidate for 70 INC candidates analysed is Rs. 6.24 crores, 141 RJD candidates analysed is Rs 5.44 crores, 115 JD(U) candidates analysed is Rs 5.38 crores, 135 LJP candidates have average assets of Rs 3.87 crores, 109 BJP candidates have average assets of Rs 3.48 crores and 78 BSP candidates have average assets worth Rs. 1.82 crore.