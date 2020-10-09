Bihar Elections 2020: Shiv Sena will contest in around 50 seats, says Sanjay Raut

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Patna, Oct 09: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday said that his party may contest around 50 out 243 seats in the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections 2020. The Shiv Sena leader added that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Environment and Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray will address virtual rallies as part of the party's campaign for the Bihar polls.

Recently, the party had issued a list of 20 star campaigners for the upcoming three-phased Bihar polls. Besides Uddhav and Aaditya Thackeray, Rajya Sabha MPs Sanjay Raut, Priyanka Chaturvedi and Anil Desai, Lok Sabha MPs Krupal Tumane, Arvind Sawant, and Vinayak Raut, former MP Chandrakant Khaire and state ministers Gulabrao Patil and Subhash Desai are also part of the list.

Looking to expand its base in Bihar, Shiv Sena has also included party's leaders from other states like Rajkumar Bafna (Rajasthan) and Yograj Sharma (Punjab) in the list.

Notably, Aaditya Thackeray was the target of people that ran the 'Justice for Sushant' campaign on social media. Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who hailed from Bihar, was found dead in Mumbai on June 14.

"The Maharashtra government is making all-out efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic. Given the government's success and popularity, those who cannot digest it have started to play politics with Sushant Singh Rajput's case," Aaditya Thackeray had said in a statement.