Bihar Elections 2020: Shiv Sena to field candidate against former police chief

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 07: The Shiv Sena has decided to contest 50 assembly seats in the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020.

The party said that it will also field a candidate against the former Bihar police chief Gupteshwar Pandey who had questioned the Mumbai Police on its probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Pandey had joined the JD(U) and is expected to contest the elections.

Shiv Sena's Anil Desai said that Pandey had shown seriousness in the case only to get into politics. The entire nation saw his theatrics in the case. He is going to context from Buxar, Desai said while adding that a simple Shiv Sainik will contest against him and give him a tough fight.

Desai also said that he had been given the go ahead by Maharashtra Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray following which they prepared to fight the elections. The party will campaign on local issues, he said while adding that the Sena had contested 80 seats in the 2015 Bihar Elections.

Bihar will go to polls in three phases. The first phase of the elections will be held on October 28. The second and third phase will be held on November 3 and 7 respectively. Counting of votes will take place on November 10.