Bihar Elections 2020: Our motto is to fulfil all promises made in manifesto, says PM Modi

'Will those who looted Bihar fulfil the aspirations of poor, middle class?': PM Modi in Patna

Bihar Elections 2020: BJP files complaint with EC against Rahul Gandhi's tweet asking for votes

Bihar Elections 2020: Shashi Tharoor reminds voters about migrant crisis during nation-wide lockdown

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Oct 28: Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday reminded voters of the struggles that migrant workers went through at the beginning of nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic as voting for phase-1 of Bihar Assembly elections began today.

Taking to Twitter, Tharoor said, "The tears in your eyes, the blisters on your feet. Do you remember everything? The ones who are voting today."

Bihar polls 2020: 18.31 percent voter turnout recorded till 11 AM in 1st phase

Voting began in 71 constituencies spread across 16 districts in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on Wednesday at 7 am and the voter turnout was recorded at 18.29 per cent till 11.30 am.

It can be seen that this is the first election that is being held amid the ongoung coronavirus pandemic.

As many as 1,066 candidates are in the fray including 42 from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), 35 from Janata Dal (United), 29 from BJP, 21 from Congress and 8 from Left parties.

Bihar Elections 2020: Our motto is to fulfil all promises made in manifesto, says PM Modi

Bihar is witnessing a triangular contest between the ruling JDU-BJP alliance, the Mahagathbandhan or the grand alliance (RJD, Congress and others) and Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), which is eying the role of a kingmaker in case of a hung Assembly. The elections will decide if Nitish Kumar will win a fourth term as Chief Minister.

On one side is the NDA which includes JD-U (contesting 115 seats), BJP (110 seats), Vikassheel Insaan Party (11 seats) and Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (7 seats).

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: PM Modi rakes up Ayodhya issue at election rally in Darbhanga

Mahagathbandhan, which picked Tejashwi Yadav as chief ministerial candidate, constitutes RJD (144 seats) and the Congress with 70 seats. Other alliance partners include the CPI-ML (19 seats), CPI (6 seats), and the CPIM (4 seats).

China frowns over India-US bonhomie, says 'No space for a third party interference|Oneindia News

LJP is contesting 136 seats on its own and has fielded candidates against all JD-U nominees and only a few against BJP.

Polling for the second phase is to take place on November 3 and for the third phase on November 7. The counting of votes will be done on November 10.