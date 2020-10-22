Bihar Elections 2020: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav slams BJP manifesto

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Patna, Oct 22: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, on Thursday, slammed the National Democratic Alliance of Janata Dal (United) and BJP after Union finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who released BJP's vision document for Bihar and questioned why no special package was announced for Bihar.

Addressing the media, Yadav said, "BJP doesn't have a face for Bihar polls. Finance Minister had to come to release the vision document. Since she's here, Sitharaman Ji should first tell why she never gave a special package & special state status to Bihar," Yadav said.

Bihar Elections 2020: BJP releases manifesto; Promises free COVID-19 vaccine for all

On Thursday morning, the BJP unveiled its manifesto for the polls and among others, promised 19 lakh jobs for the youth of the state, micro-financing scheme for 1 lakh women, 4G and broadband service in all towns and villages, free COVID-19 vaccinations to name a few.

Slamming BJP's ally, Yadav said, "I am again saying that Nitish Kumar is tired and cannot handle the state. Mentally and physically he is tired of handling the State." Yadav also mocked Nitish Kumar for pro-Lalu Prasad Yadav slogans that were raised during his rally on Wednesday.

Bihar Elections 2020: No Article 320 means licence to buy property in Kashmir says Yogi

"Everyone is asking Nitish Kumar, where was he when calamity had hit Bihar and on what basis is he asking people to vote for him. For the last 15 years, no employment opportunities have been brought in here, no industry has been set up, migration has increased, poverty did not reduce then on what basis is he asking for the vote?" Tejashwi, Mahagathbandhan's CM-candidate, said.

India warns Twitter after platform shows Leh, J&K as China | Oneindia News

Bihar goes to polls in three phases starting October 28. The counting of votes will take place on November 10. The 143-seater Assembly will witness a fight between the Congress-RJD alliance and the BJP-JD(U) alliance. The LJP, which has been making several attempts to create a rift between the BJP and JD(U), is also another interesting player in the fray.