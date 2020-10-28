Bihar Elections 2020: Rahul Gandhi urge Bihar voters to vote only for Mahagathbandhan for justice

Bihar Elections 2020: Our motto is to fulfil all promises made in manifesto, says PM Modi

New Delhi, Oct 28: With polling for the first phase of the Bihar elections began today, Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi urged voters to cast their votes in favour of the "Mahagathbandhan" for "justice, employment and farmers-workers".

According to the Election Commission, the polling began on Wednesday morning in 71 assembly constituencies of Bihar in the first phase of three-phase elections amid tight security and COVID-19 guidelines in place.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said, "This time for justice, employment, farmers-workers, your vote should be only for 'Mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance)."

"Good wishes to all of you on the first phase of Bihar elections," he tweeted with the hashtag in Hindi 'Aaj Badlega Bihar'.

The Bihar polls are being held in three phases - October 28, November 3 and November 7. The results will be out on November 10.

National Democratic Alliance

It can be seen that BJP and JD(U) are contesting the Bihar polls together. Hindustan Awam Morcha (HAM) led by Jiten Ram Manjhi's and Mukesh Sahni's Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) are also a part of the National Democratic Alliance in Bihar.

Grand alliance

The RJD, Congress and the Left parties have stitched an alliance for the Bihar election. The Left parties include, Community Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation (CPI (ML)), the Community Party of India (CPI) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM).

Lok Janshakti Party

Chirag Paswan headed LJP is contesting the Bihar polls alone. Earlier, it was a part of the NDA but broke away citing differences with Kumar. Notably, Paswan has always maintained that his party doesn't have any problem with the BJP and would like to see the next government in Bihar being headed by the saffron party.