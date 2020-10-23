YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bihar Elections 2020: Rahul Gandhi-Tejashwi Yadav's first joint rally

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 23: The political heat in poll-bound Bihar is set to soar with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi hitting the campaign trail on Friday. Both the leaders will be criss-crossing the state to address a series of rallies.

    Rahul Gandhi

    According to reports, the former Congress president will be joined by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) chief ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav at Hisua. Congress' Bihar in-charge Shaktisinh Gohil will be seen sharing the dais with Rahul Gandhi at Kahalgaon.

    Bihar Elections 2020: PM Modi to hit campaign trail today

    Meanwhile, it is reportedly said that the authorities have denied Rahul Gandhi's chopper to land at Purnea from where he was scheduled to proceed to New Delhi following his rallies.

    The Congress, which is part of the Mahagathbandhan with the RJD and Left parties, is contesting on 70 seats in Bihar.

    Recently, the BJP fielded several of its top leaders to prepare momentum for "star campaigner" PM Modi's campaign. The 'carpet bombing' campaign by the saffron party saw these leaders holding a series of rallies across the state.

    Oppn parties attack BJP on promise of free COVID vaccine in Bihar poll manifesto, demand EC action

    National issues such as Ram temple at Ayodhya, abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir have already found a mention in the BJP rallies so far. The BJP leaders have also been attacking RJD over its past record while highlighting the poor law and order situation in the state during the 15-year Lalu-Rabri rule.

    More BIHAR ASSEMBLY ELECTION 2020 News

    Read more about:

    Bihar Assembly Election 2020 rahul gandhi

    Story first published: Friday, October 23, 2020, 9:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 23, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X