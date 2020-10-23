Bihar Elections 2020: Rahul Gandhi-Tejashwi Yadav's first joint rally

Bihar assembly elections 2020: Here’s how you can cast your vote using the EVM and VVPAT

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Oct 23: The political heat in poll-bound Bihar is set to soar with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi hitting the campaign trail on Friday. Both the leaders will be criss-crossing the state to address a series of rallies.

According to reports, the former Congress president will be joined by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) chief ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav at Hisua. Congress' Bihar in-charge Shaktisinh Gohil will be seen sharing the dais with Rahul Gandhi at Kahalgaon.

Bihar Elections 2020: PM Modi to hit campaign trail today

Meanwhile, it is reportedly said that the authorities have denied Rahul Gandhi's chopper to land at Purnea from where he was scheduled to proceed to New Delhi following his rallies.

The Congress, which is part of the Mahagathbandhan with the RJD and Left parties, is contesting on 70 seats in Bihar.

Recently, the BJP fielded several of its top leaders to prepare momentum for "star campaigner" PM Modi's campaign. The 'carpet bombing' campaign by the saffron party saw these leaders holding a series of rallies across the state.

Oppn parties attack BJP on promise of free COVID vaccine in Bihar poll manifesto, demand EC action

National issues such as Ram temple at Ayodhya, abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir have already found a mention in the BJP rallies so far. The BJP leaders have also been attacking RJD over its past record while highlighting the poor law and order situation in the state during the 15-year Lalu-Rabri rule.