Bihar Elections 2020: Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi at Champaran rally as Bihar votes for 1st phase

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Patna, Oct 28: Congressm leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday addressed his election rally at Champaran where he doubled down on BJP-JD(U) for "destroying" Bihar as polling is underway in 71 constituencies of the state in the first phase of Bihar Assembly Election 2020.

Addressing a rally, Rahul Gandhi said, "When Prime Minister Narendra Modi came here last time he promised that a sugar factory will be set up here and he will have tea with you all. Do you remember? Did he have tea with you?".

Rahul Gandhi further said that he was surprised to see Prime Minister Narendra Modi's effigies getting burnt in Dussehra in Punjab. "This is sad and should not happen as he is the prime minister of the country, but this how Punjab farmers feel about him," the Congress leader added.

"What Nitish Kumar did to Bihar in 2006, PM Modi is doing the same to Punjab and to the rest of the country," Rahul Gandhi said referring to the three farm laws recently passed by Parliament.

Talking about unemployment in the State, Rahul Gandhi said, "Nowadays, PM Modi does not talk about jobs. Because Bihar people won't believe in his lies anymore. Congress has been in Centre for decades. We know how to rule. But of course, we have some shortcomings. We can't lie through our teeth."

"Why do Bihar people have to go to other states for jobs? Do our Bihar brothers and sisters lack in anything? No, your CM and PM lack," Rahul Gandhi said.

Speaking about nation-wide lockdown, the Congress leader said, "Noteban and lockdown followed similar trends. PM Modi announced both at the last moment. Middle class and lower middle class people suffered the most, while the industrialists were cushioned."

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi will address another rally on Wednesday at Kuseshwar Sthan in Darbhanga. Earlier, he addressed two election rallies, at Hisua in Nawada and Kahalgaon in Bhagalpur, to boost the electioneering for the first phase polls.