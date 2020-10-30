Bihar Elections 2020: Provided six lakh jobs during 15 years in office, says CM Nitish Kumar

'Will those who looted Bihar fulfil the aspirations of poor, middle class?': PM Modi in Patna

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Patna, Oct 30: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday said that his government provided more than 6 lakh jobs during its 15-year regime as compared to 95,000 people getting jobs during the RJD regime from 1990 to 2005.

"They (RJD) were in power for 15 years and Bihar and Jharkhand were one for 10 of these. Between 1990 and 2005, only 95,000 people were given jobs. In our administration, over 6 lakh jobs were given and besides this many others were enrolled in other services," Nitish Kumar said.

Bihar elections 2020: 55.69 per cent voter turnout recorded in phase 1 slightly higher than 2015

The Bihar CM further said that if voted to power, his government would install solar street lights in every village of the state.

"We have brought electricity to every house. If we are given a chance again, we will install solar street lights in every village. You can switch off your bulbs but the entire village will stay illuminated the entire night. It will be done by the state government," he said.

The first phase of voting for Bihar legislative assembly polls concluded on Wednesday.

Bihar will go for two more phases of polls and results will be declared on November 10.