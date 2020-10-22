Bihar Elections 2020: PM Modi to hit campaign trail tomorrow

Bihar assembly elections 2020: Here’s how you can cast your vote using the EVM and VVPAT

New Delhi, Oct 22:

New Delhi, Oct 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin his campaign for the Bihar Assembly elections from Friday. On day one, the PM would address rallies at Sasaram, Gaya and Bhagalpur.

The schedule announced by the BJP states that PM Modi will address 12 rallies for the NDA.

On October 28, the rallies will be held at Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur and Patna. On November 3, the PM will hold rallies in Chhapra, East Champaran and Samastipur along with West Champaran, Saharsa and Araria. The BJP will also telecast the rallies digitally in a bid to reach out to the maximum possible people amidst the ongoing pandemic.

Bihar Elections 2020: Assembly wise schedule, date of polling and counting

PM Modi is the biggest star campaigners for the party. Amidst the pandemic these rallies would be held with standard operating procedures and guidelines. Bihar with 243 assembly constituencies will go to polls on October 28, November 3 and November 7. Counting will take place on November 10.

