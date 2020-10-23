Bihar Elections 2020: PM Modi to hit campaign trail today

YouTube
    New Delhi, Oct 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin his campaign for the Bihar Assembly elections today. On day one, the PM would address rallies at Sasaram, Gaya and Bhagalpur.

    The schedule announced by the BJP states that PM Modi will address 12 rallies for the NDA. On October 28, the rallies will be held at Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur and Patna. On November 3, the PM will hold rallies in Chhapra, East Champaran and Samastipur along with West Champaran, Saharsa and Araria. The BJP will also telecast the rallies digitally in a bid to reach out to the maximum possible people amidst the ongoing pandemic.

    PM Modi is the biggest star campaigners for the party. Amidst the pandemic these rallies would be held with standard operating procedures and guidelines. Bihar with 243 assembly constituencies will go to polls on October 28, November 3 and November 7. Counting will take place on November 10.

    "Tomorrow I will get an opportunity to be with my brothers and sisters from Bihar. I will address rallies in Sasaram, Gaya and Bhagalpur. During this time, I will put the development agenda of the NDA in front of the people and ask for blessings for their alliance," the PM had said on Thursday.

    Story first published: Friday, October 23, 2020, 8:21 [IST]
    X