Bihar Elections 2020: PM Modi to address 3 rallies, first one likely on Oct 22

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi Oct 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address his first rally on October 22 for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has sought PM Modi's time on October 22 to address four rallies. The proposed rallies are scheduled to be held in Buxar, Rohtas, Jehnabad and Bhagalpur.

The PMO is yet to given the clearance and once the same is done, the BJP would ensure the right logistics at the these venues. These would include facilities for crowd management and also for the other leaders who would be party of the rallies.

PM Modi is the biggest star campaigners for the party. Amidst the pandemic these rallies would be held with standard operating procedures and guidelines. Bihar with 243 assembly constituencies will go to polls on October 28, November 3 and November 7. Counting will take place on November 10.