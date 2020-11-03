Bihar Elections 2020: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi to campaign for respective alliances today

Bihar Elections 2020: LJP shadow looms over NDA as Bihar heads for second phase of polls

Patna, Nov 03: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is all set to take yet another trip to the poll-bound Bihar today and garner support for their respective alliances.

According to reports, PM Modi will address two rallies- at Forbesganj in Araria district and Saharsa.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will also be in Bihar on November 3 to address election meetings in Katihar and Kishanganj.

All the districts where PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi will be visiting Tuesday will go to vote in the last phase on November 7.

This will be the fourth and the last campaign trip of PM Modi in the ongoing Bihar elections.

According to party sources, Rahul Gandhi is slated to pay a visit to Bihar again on November 4 to address rallies at Bihariganj in Madhepura district and Araria.

Congress has fielded veteran socialist leader Sharad Yadav's daughter Subhasini Yadav in Bihariganj assembly seat.

Official sources in the respective districts said that elaborate arrangements have been made for the PM's programme following the COVID protocols.