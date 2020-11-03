Bihar Elections 2020: PM Modi promises to fulfil all aspirations of people if elected to power

Patna, Nov 03: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that while the government ensured fulfilment of all basic facilities in Bihar during its last tenure, it will now fulfil all aspirations of people if elected to power. The Prime Minister was addressing a rally in Bihar's Forbesganj on Tuesday.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said, "During the last decade, the government ensured all villages had access to electricity, in this decade it will aim for electricity in all villages at all times. We will fulfil the aspirations of people of Bihar now that we have fulfilled their basic necessities."

Claiming that each and every women of Bihar was determined to vote for the NDA because of the work the current government had done for them, PM Modi said, "The NDA has given poor their right to vote in the real sense. All social categories of Bihar have the right to choose a leader of their choice."

"All my mothers and sister in Bihar are siding with the NDA alliance, they are determined to vote for Modi because the current government ensured basic facilities to all of them," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister will wrap up his campaigning for the three-phase election with Tuesday's rallies at Forbesganj in Seemanchal and Saharsa in Kosi.

The Prime Minister had urged voters to come out in large numbers and take part in the festival of democracy. "Phase 2 of Bihar assembly elections will take place today. I appeal all voters to come out in large numbers and make this festival of democracy a success. Remember to follow social distancing norms and wear a mask!" the PM said in a tweet.

In 2015, JD(U), then an ally of RJD and Congress, had captured 13 seats while RJD and Congress had won 8 and 7 seats respectively while BJP had just managed to win seven seats only: six in Seemanchal and one in Kosi. In these elections, however, JD(U) and BJP have joined forces.

Voting for Phase 2 of Bihar assembly elections is underway in 94 constituencies. In phase 1, held on October 28, 71 constituencies went to vote. The third and final phase of voting is scheduled for November 7 and the results will be declared on November 10.