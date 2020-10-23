JD(U) releases its manifesto;seeks to know from rivals source of money for fulfilling its poll promises

Bihar Elections 2020: Days of lantern is over in Bihar, PM Modi attacks Tejashwi Yadav

India

oi-Deepika S

Patna, Oct 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing his first rally at Biada Maidan in Sasaram. He began his speech by paying tributes to Ram Vilas Paswan and Raghuvansh Prasad. After this, he will address two other rallies - Gaya and Bhagalpur.

"I pay my respects to Ram Vilas Paswan Ji, who was with me till his last breath and gave his entire life for the welfare of the poor and Dalits," said PM Modi at Sasaram rally.

"I want to congratulate the people of Bihar for the way they are fighting the battle against COVID19. The decisions & steps taken by the state govt & people of Bihar against the pandemic are highly commendable, the prime minister said.

"Sons of Bihar lost their lives in Galwan Valley for the tricolour and ensured Bharat Mata's head is held high. Jawans of Bihar were also martyred in Pulwama attack. I bow my head at their feet and pay respects," he added.

Attacking the opposition, the prime minister said that "Voters of Bihar have taken a resolve that they won't let those who have a history of making the state 'Bimaru' come near them."

"The people who once ruled Bihar are again looking at the developing state with their greedy eyes. But, Bihar must not forget who pushed them backward, that was the time when there was worsening law and order situation and corruption in the state," he added.

"NDA govt abrogated Article 370. These people say they will bring it back if they come to power. After saying this they dare to ask for votes from Bihar. Is this not an insult of Bihar? The state which sends its sons and daughters to the borders to protect the country," he added.

The Bihar assembly election is being conducted in three phases and the first phase of polling will take place on October 28.