Bihar Elections 2020: Phase 3 has 1,201 candidates with pending criminal cases

New Delhi, Nov 02: There 1,201 candidates with pending criminal cases who are contesting in the third phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020.

Association for Democratic Reforms in its report said that it had analysed 3,722 candidates. It also said that in the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, out of 3450 candidates analysed, 1038(30%) had declared criminal cases against themselves.

This year 915 candidates have serious criminal cases pending against them whereas in 2015, the number was 796.

Bihar Elections 2020: 328 candidates have pending criminal cases against them

Party wise Candidates with Criminal Cases: Among the major parties, 98(70%) out of 141 candidates analysed from RJD, 76(70%) out of 109 candidates analysed from BJP, 45 (64%) out of 70 candidates analysed from INC, 70 (52%) out of 135 candidates analysed from LJP, 56 (49%) out of 115 candidates analysed from JD(U) and 29 (37%) out of 78 candidates analysed from BSP have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Party wise Candidates with Serious Criminal Cases: Among the major parties, 72(51%) out of 141 candidates analysed from RJD, 55(51%) out of 109 candidates analysed from BJP, 33(47%) out of 70 candidates analysed from INC, 55(41%) out of 135 candidates analysed from LJP, 36(31%) out of 115 candidates analysed from JD(U) and 23(30%) out of 78 candidates analysed from BSP have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Candidates with declared cases related to crime against women: 115 candidates have declared cases related to crime against women. Out of 115 candidates 12 candidates have declared cases related to rape (IPC Section- 376).

Candidates with declared cases related to murder: 73 candidates have declared cases related to murder (IPC Section-302) against themselves.

Candidates with declared cases related to attempt to murder: 278 candidates have declared cases related to Attempt to murder (IPC Section-307) against themselves.

Financial:

Crorepati Candidates: Out of the 3,722 candidates, 1231(33%) are crorepatis. In 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, out of 3450 candidates, 860 (25%) were crorepatis.

Party wise Crorepati Candidates: Among the major parties 94(86%) out of 109 candidates analysed from BJP, 120(85%) out of 141 candidates analysed from RJD, 96(84%) out of 115 candidates analysed from JD(U), 99(73%) out of 135 candidates analysed from LJP, 51(73%) out of 70 candidates analysed from INC and 33(42%) out of 78 candidates from BSP have declared assets worth more than Rs. 1 crore.

Average assets: The average of assets per candidate contesting in the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 is Rs 1.72 Crore.

Party wise average assets: Among major parties, the average assets per candidate for 70 INC candidates analysed is Rs. 6.24 crores, 141 RJD candidates analysed is Rs 5.44 crores, 115 JD(U) candidates analysed is Rs 5.38 crores, 135 LJP candidates have average assets of Rs 3.87 crores, 109 BJP candidates have average assets of Rs 3.48 crores and 78 BSP candidates have average assets worth Rs. 1.82 crore.

Age details of candidates: 1535(41%) candidates have declared their age to be between 25 to 40 years while 1794 (48%) candidates have declared their age to be between 41 to 60 years. There are 391(11%) candidates who have declared their age to be between 61 to 80 years and 2 candidates have declared they are more than 80 years old.

Gender details of candidates: 371(10%) female candidates are contesting in the Bihar assembly election 2020. In 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, 273(8%) out of 3450 candidates analysed were women.