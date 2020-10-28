Bihar Elections 2020: Our motto is to fulfil all promises made in manifesto, says PM Modi

Patna, Oct 28: Addressing a rally in Bihar's Darbhanga on Wednesday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that it was important to take precautionary measures against the novel coronavirus while participating in the ongoing election.

PM Modi also congratulated the people of Bihar for the establishment of the Ram Temple. "I congratulate the people of mother Sita's land for the establishment of Ram Temple," he said, adding that the government's motto was to fulfil all promises made in its manifesto.

The Prime Minister also targeted the previous governments by saying that their focus was always on commission and not on connectivity.

"Kosi Mahasetu was inaugurated a few days ago. Facilities such as these help farmers, businessmen, students etc cover long distanced in less time. This helps in increasing employment and aides in development of the state," he said.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was also present on the occasion. He welcomed the Prime Minsiter to the state and said that he was grateful for the steps taken by him to curb the spread of Covid-19 and for the trains run to and from Bihar for the states' migrant workers.

"The COVID-19 recovery rate in Bihar is over 95 per cent because of these steps," he said.

He also thanked the PM for his decision to establish All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Darbhanga.

As many as seventy-one constituencies in Bihar went to vote at 7am on Wednesday. The opposition comprising of RJD, Congress, CPI, CPI(M) and CPI(ML) will take on the ruling NDA alliance consisting JD(U), BJP, Vikassheel Insaan Party and Hindustani Awam Morcha in the high stake battle.

The grand alliance's chief ministerial candidate and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav will fight chief minister Nitish Kumar for the post. Second and third phase of election will take place on November 3 and November 7 respectively. Results will be announced on November 10.

Grand alliance

The RJD, Congress and the Left parties have stitched an alliance for the Bihar election. The Left parties include, Community Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation (CPI (ML)), the Community Party of India (CPI) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM).

Lok Janshakti Party

Chirag Paswan headed LJP is contesting the Bihar polls alone. Earlier, it was a part of the NDA but broke away citing differences with Kumar. Notably, Paswan has always maintained that his party doesn't have any problem with the BJP and would like to see the next government in Bihar being headed by the saffron party.