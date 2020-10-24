Bihar Elections 2020: Opinion poll gives edge to NDA over Grand Alliance

India

oi-Deepika S

Patna, Oct 24: As Bihar prepares to vote in the first phase of the three-phased electoral battle on October 28, a pre poll survey conducted by ABP-C Voter has projected the Nitish Kumar-led NDA securing a clear majority. The opinion poll is based on a survey conducted by ABP-C Voter in Bihar from October 1.

The C Voter survey shows other parties including Chirag Paswan-led LJP have not been able to make a difference in the voting pattern, and like always Bihar Elections are turning out to be a two-way battle.

Magadh-Bhojpur (69 seats)

NDA - 44% (36-44 seats)

Mahagathbandhan - 33% (23-30 seats)

LJP - 4% (0-0 seats)

Other - 19% (2-3 seats)

Mithilanchal Region (50 seats)

NDA - 41% (27-31 seats)

Mahagathbandhan - 38% (18-21)

LJP - 4% (1-3 seats)

Other - 17% (0-1 seats)

Ang Pradesh Region (27 seats)

NDA - 16-20 seats

Mahagathbandhan - 6-10 seats

LJP - 0-2 seats

Other - 0-1 seats

On vote percentage, NDA appears to be behind with 28% voting share, while RJD leaps ahead with as much as 46% vote share. Chirag Paswan's LJP might bag a voting share of 4%, while Others might manage to get a voting share of 22%

The BJP has made it clear that Nitish Kumar would remain chief minister even if the BJP were to win more seats than the JD(U).

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) and its allies, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), are aiming to retain power in the state.

The ruling coalition is being challenged by the 'Grand Alliance', of the 'Mahagathbandhan' comprising Tejashwi Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Congress and other smaller parties.

The state of Bihar is heading for polls in three phases, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, to elect a new 243-member Legislative Assembly.

The first phase is scheduled for October 28. The 2020 Bihar election results will be announced on November 10.