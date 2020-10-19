Bihar Elections: In Patna not to avenge father's LS defeat, but to fight for people, says Luv Sinha

Patna, Oct 19: LJP leader Chirag Paswan on Monday launched a fresh salvo at Nitish Kumar said that a single vote for the JD(U) can spoil the future of the entire state.

Taking to twitter, the LJP chief said "Going by his (Kumar's) progress in the last five years, we can actually predict the upcoming years. We have to take important measures to bring Bihar out of this state of helplessness."

Paswan added: "If any legislator or the chief minister himself comes to ask you for votes, ask them what have they done for you in the last five years." He said: "Keeping silent on your performance in the last five years is also fraud. It is on purpose that the citizens are not being briefed on the developments."

"With your blessings, LJP will win more seats than JD[U]. Keeping in tune with the idea of 'Bihar First, Bihari First', we will create a new Bihar," he added.

Paswan has been making determined efforts to target the JD(U) by putting up candidates against it, while his party is not contesting on seats where the BJP is in the fray.

The BJP has in the last few days accused Paswan of trying to spread confusion by harping on his claimed proximity to its senior leaders and reiterated that Kumar will become the state's chief minister again if their alliance gets the mandate.

On the other hand, Paswan has been claiming that an alliance of the BJP and the LJP will come to power after the polls.

The Bihar Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.