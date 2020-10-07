Bihar Elections 2020: Nominations of 3 Congress leaders on hold over charges of sexual exploitation

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 07: The Congress has put on hold three names as party candidates for the Bihar Elections 2020 following objections by some leaders over their alleged involvement in sexual exploitation cases.

The Congress says that it has tightened the nomination process. The names have been forwarded to the state poll panel. We have decided to keep on hold their candidature until further scrutiny is conducted a functionary as quoted by Hindustan Times said.

It may be recalled that at a press briefing, Congress leader Sushmita Dev had said that political parties should not field rape accused in elections. I have no hesitation in saying that I am totally against giving nomination to any person accused of any serious moral turpitude, she had said. I feel that we should have a veto power against such persons.

This is my view and I have spoken about it internally in the party, she also said.

Bihar will go to polls in three phases. The first phase of the elections will be held on October 28. The second and third phase will be held on November 3 and 7 respectively. Counting of votes will take place on November 10.

The Grand Alliance comprising the RJD, Congress and Left parties will contest on 144, 70 and 29 seats respectively.