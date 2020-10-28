Bihar Elections 2020: Nitish Kumar will desert BJP, join Tejashwi after results, says Chirag Paswan

Patna, Oct 28: In what comes as a recent development in Bihar, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) president Chirag Paswan alleged that Janata Dal (United) chief will ditch Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to join Rashtriya Janata dal (RJD) after the Bihar Assembly Election results are announced.

According to reports, Paswan made the charge just hours ahead of the commencement of the first phase of the Bihar election. The LJP chief urged the voters to not vote for JD(U) as it will strengthen the RJD led Grand Alliance.

"A single vote given to Nitish Kumar ji will not only weaken and ruin Bihar, but will also strengthen the RJD and the Grand Alliance. He has done preparations to leave the BJP and go with the RJD after the elections. Earlier also, he has formed the government with the blessings of RJD," Paswan posted a tweet in Hindi.

While urging the electorate to shun Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) and Tejashi's RJD, Paswan said that Bihar was infamous for the first 15 years and the is in bad condition in the second 15 years.

He appealed to people make Bihari First and Nitish-free government. "LJP is contesting more seats than Nitish Kumar. BJP-LJP government will be formed after winning more seats than Nitish Kumar," Paswan's another tweet read.

National Democratic Alliance

It can be seen that BJP and JD(U) are contesting the Bihar polls together. Hindustan Awam Morcha (HAM) led by Jiten Ram Manjhi's and Mukesh Sahni's Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) are also a part of the National Democratic Alliance in Bihar.

Grand alliance

The RJD, Congress and the Left parties have stitched an alliance for the Bihar election. The Left parties include, Community Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation (CPI (ML)), the Community Party of India (CPI) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM).

Lok Janshakti Party

Chirag Paswan headed LJP is contesting the Bihar polls alone. Earlier, it was a part of the NDA but broke away citing differences with Kumar. Notably, Paswan has always maintained that his party doesn't have any problem with the BJP and would like to see the next government in Bihar being headed by the saffron party.