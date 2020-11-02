Bihar Elections 2020: Nitish Kumar's farewell is guaranteed, says Tejashwi Yadav

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Patna, Nov 02: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday said Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is not able to handle the state and that his "farewell" is now guaranteed.

The RJD leader also urged the public to give his party a chance to serve them by giving it a huge mandate in the ongoing Bihar Assembly elections.

While addressing the media, Tejashwi Yadav trained guns at the incumbent CM saying, "Nitish ji is not able to handle Bihar. There're only 77 policemen per lakh population in Bihar and job vacancies have not been filled. We are asking the public to give us a chance, so we can do what CM couldn't achieve in 15 years. His farewell is guaranteed."

Tejashwi, who is the chief ministerial candidate of the Grand Alliance or Mahagathbandhan, has been attacking the current JDU-BJP government in Bihar over the issues of jobs and migration of workers.

The RJD leader is driving his election campaign on the promise of providing 10 lakh jobs once his party comes to power in the state. However, both BJP and JDU have laughed it off with Nitish Kumar recently calling it "impossible".

Earlier, Nitish Kumar slammed Tejashwi Yadav over his poll promise and said that it would be impossible for him to give 10 lakh jobs to people. He once again questioned how those jobs will be provided when there is no money.

During a virtual rally, Nitish Kumar said, "That is impossible, they won't get the chance to govern. But for what he (Tejashwi) has said, it will cost the state exchequer Rs 1.44 lakh crore annually...Should they shelve all other development work?"

He said earlier nobody used to get salaries in time and recalled that several teachers and university professors had told the Chief Minister during his in 2005 that they did not get salaries in time.