Bihar Elections 2020: NDA to sail through comfortably says pre-poll survey

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 22: A pre poll survey conducted ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 suggest that the Nitish Kumar led NDA will secure a clear mandate. A pre-poll survey conducted by India Today-Lokniti says that the NDA will get 133-143 seats with a vote share of 38 per cent.

The BJP has made it clear that Nitish Kumar would remain chief minister even if the BJP were to win more seats than the JD(U). The survey said that 61 per cent of the voters were satisfied with the Central Government and 52 per cent said that the performance of Nitish Kumar was satisfactory.

The opposition led by the RJD is projected to win anywhere between 88-98 seats with a vote share of around 29 to 32 per cent. The opposition comprises the RJD, Congress, CPI and CPI(M-L). Incidentally this is the first election since 1990 that Lalu Prasad Yadav is not in the scene as he has been convicted by a special CBI court.

The poll also shows that Nitish Kumar's popularity has gone down a few notches. There is also the anti-incumbency factor, the survey shows. However the popularity of the JD(U) chief remains the highest at 31 per cent. In 2015, it was at 40 per cent. RJD's Tejashwi Yadav's popularity is at 27 per cent. On the other hand the LJP led by Chirag Paswan who decided to go solo is projected to win 2 to 6 seats with a vote share of around 5 to 6 per cent.