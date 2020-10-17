Bihar Elections 2020: Mahagathbandhan releases manifesto; Promises jobs, farm loan waiver

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Oct 17: The Mahagathbandhan alliance - the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress and Left parties - on Saturday released its manifesto for the upcoming Bihar assembly election. In its manifesto, the alliance promised 10 lakh jobs, farm loan waivers and ramp up electricity production.

The manifesto was released by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav while Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala and Shaktisinh Gohil were also present at the press meet among other leaders.

The 243 member-assembly of Bihar will go to polls in three phases - October 28, November 3, November 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

The Mahagathbandhan manifesto

a. 'Will provide 10 lakh jobs'

One of the major points in the common minimum programme document is the promise of providing jobs to about 10 lakh youth in Bihar.

b. 'Scrap anti-farm laws'

The alliance has promised scrapping of the three "anti-farm" laws in the very first Vidhan Sabha session if it comes to power.

"If we form the government, under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav, we will pass a Bill in the first Vidhan Sabha session to scrap the three anti-farm laws," Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said.

c. 'Waive off exam fee'

If voted to power, the alliance has promised to waive off exam fees. Conveyance charges to reach the exam centre will also be borne by them.

d. 'Ramp up electricity production'

Citing that the state doesn't have enough electricity production, a step further to ramp up efforts in this direction will be made, as per the manifesto.