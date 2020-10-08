Bihar Elections 2020: LJP is now a party for hoppers

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Patna, Oct 08: The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) has become a destination for party hoppers ahead of the Bihar Elections 2020.

The BJP's Rajendra Singh, Rameshwar Chaursia, Usha Vidyarthi will be contesting on the LJP ticket in the forthcoming elections.

The LJP is likely to announce candidates for 35-36 seats for the first phase of the elections to be held on October 28.

Ravindra Yadav of the BJP who had defeated the JD(U) candidate in 2015 joined the LJP after his seat went to the JD(U) during the seat sharing with the BJP. Yadav has served twice as MLA and once as MLC. In 1995, he had won on a Congress ticket.

The BJP's Mrinal Shekhar who lost to the JD(U) in 2015 has also switched over to the LJP after the Amarpur seat wen to the JD(U). InduKashyap also moved to the LJP from the BJP. Kamlesh Sharma who moved to the RJD earlier this year, will now contest on an LJP ticket.

Former BJP members, Kundan Sharma and Sanjay Singh too will contest on an LJP ticket. Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha who was with the JD(U) will be contesting on an LJP ticket as well.

Hulas Pandey, formerly with the JD(U) has also been given a ticket by the LJP.