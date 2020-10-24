Bihar Elections 2020: Janata Dal Rashtrawadi candidate shot dead, 2 arrested

India

oi-Deepika S

Patna, Oct 24: Just days ahead of Bihar polls, Janata Dal Rashtrawadi party candidate Shreenarayan Singh was shot dead on Saturday at Hathsar village. According to ANI, two people have been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Singh was attacked by people who posed as his supporters, police said. He was shot at when he and his supporters were campaigning for the upcoming polls. Singh and his supporters were taken to a hospital where the politician later died due to his injuries, ANI reported.

"Two people have been arrested while they were trying to escape and an investigation is going on... Around five to six people were involved in the firing," sub-divisional police officer Rakesh Kumar told ANI.

Bihar Elections 2020: Assembly wise schedule, date of polling and counting

The Bihar Assembly Elections for 243 constituencies will be held in three phases with first of the three phase polling to be held on October 28. The polling for the second and the third phase will be conducted on November 3 and 7- while counting of all votes will take place on November 10.