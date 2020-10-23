Bihar Elections 2020: Tejashwi Yadav promises 10 lakh jobs in first Cabinet decision as Bihar CM

YouTube
    Hisua, Oct 23: Tejashwi Yadav, the chief ministerial face of Bihar's grand alliance, on Friday promised to sign on order giving ten lakh govt jobs to Bihar youth, if elected chief miniter of the state.

    Tejashwi Yadav
    "If I become CM, then in my 1st cabinet meet I'll sign on order giving ten lakh govt jobs to Bihar youth. PM is most welcome in Bihar but he should've given answers about special status to Bihar, absence of factories, unemployment and other state issues," Tejashwi Yadav said.

    Tejashwi questioned the NDA as to why there are not enough factories in the state compared to other landlocked states like Punjab, Rajasthan and Haryana.

      "CM says Bihar is a landlocked state so factories can't be established in absence of sea. Nitish Ji, you're tired now and can't handle Bihar. Punjab, Rajasthan and Haryana are also landlocked states, yet our people go there to work as they have factories," Tejashwi added.

