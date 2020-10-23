‘Opposition has formed new pitara against NDA, they call it Mahagathbandhan’: PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2020: Tejashwi Yadav promises 10 lakh jobs in first Cabinet decision as Bihar CM

India

oi-Deepika S

Hisua, Oct 23: Tejashwi Yadav, the chief ministerial face of Bihar's grand alliance, on Friday promised to sign on order giving ten lakh govt jobs to Bihar youth, if elected chief minister of the state.

"If I become CM, then in my 1st cabinet meet I'll sign on order giving ten lakh govt jobs to Bihar youth. PM is most welcome in Bihar but he should've given answers about special status to Bihar, absence of factories, unemployment and other state issues," Tejashwi Yadav said.

The state is voting in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7, and the results will be announced on November 10.

In his address, he accused the Nitish Kumar government of failing to root out corruption, bring industries, provide employment and check migration for livelihood.

PM Modi in Bihar rally says Oppn made Bihar 'BIMARU'| Oneindia News

"Nitishji, you have got tired. You won't to able to take care of Bihar," the 30-year-old Tejashwi told Kumar (69).

Bihar Elections 2020: Assembly wise schedule, date of polling and counting

He took a jibe at the chief minister for his remark that Bihar lacked industrialisation because it is landlocked, and reaffirmed his commitment of sanctioning 10 lakh government jobs in his first cabinet meeting if the grand alliance comes to power.

"Those who didn't give you jobs, education, health facilities and industries in 15 years will not do so in the next five years as well," he said.

In his address, delivered mostly in Bhojpuri in a tone that appeared a loose copy of his fathers famous style of speech-making, Tejashwi also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Bihar to address his first rallies in the polls.

"The PM has come to Bihar. I was expecting him to tell when Bihar will get the special state status and a special package. You should have revealed how many government jobs you provided," he said.

Continuing his tirade against Kumar, the Mahagathbandhans chief ministerial candidate said the JD(U) president did not come out of the CM's House for 144 days due to the fear of coronavirus.

"Coronavirus is still there, but now he is coming out, because he wants votes, wants chair," he said.

Responding to the NDA's persistent question about where will he bring the fund from for his promised 10 lakh jobs, Tejashwi said Bihar has a budget of Rs 2.13 lakh crore and the Nitish Kumar government manages to spend just 60 per cent of it.

"There still is Rs 80,000 crore left," he said.

He sought to reach out to voters of every age group with the promise of waiving examination fees and fare for commuting to exam centres, making contractual teachers permanent, and raising the old-age pension to Rs 1,000 from Rs 400.

"This fight is not between Nitish and Tejashwi, neither is it between Rahul Gandhi and Narendra Modi. It is a fight between the people and a dictatorial government," he said.