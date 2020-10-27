Bihar Elections 2020: High on power and ego, Sonia attacks Nitish Kumar govt

YouTube
    New Delhi, Oct 27: Sonia Gandhi, president of the Congress party released a video message a day before the Bihar Elections 2020. While urging the people to vote against the government, she said that its actions and intentions are questionable.

    Congress President Sonia Gandhi

    My brothers and sisters of Bihar, the government has gone astray. High on power and ego, the current government has deviated from its path. Labourers are helpless, farmers are anxious and youth are disappointed. The public is with the Congress Mahagatbandhan and it is the call of Bihar, she also said.

    The state is in crisis. Dalits, backwards are being subject to oppression. They only know notebandi, lockdown which led to economic crisis. Bihar has quality, strength and the power of construction. However unemployment, migration, inflation and starvation has brought tears to the eyes of the people, she further added.

      Bihar is known as the melting pot of knowledge. I appeal to the voters to vote for the mahaghatbandhan. I appeal that you vote for a change, Sonia Gandhi also said.

      Story first published: Tuesday, October 27, 2020, 11:06 [IST]
