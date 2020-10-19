YouTube
    Bihar Elections 2020: Daughter of truck driver worth Rs 88.97 crore is richest candidate

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 19: Manorama Devi, the JD(U) candidate from Atri in Gaya is contesting the elections for the first time as Nitish Kumar's nominee. However she is in the limelight for her assets which are worth Rs 89.77 crore.

    Her father was a truck driver and husband a muscle man turned politician. Her son on the other hand is serving a life term for murder. Her own assets are worth Rs 53.19 crore, while her family's assets are worth Rs 89 crore, which include assets owned by her husband Bindi Yadav, who passed away due to COVID-19 in July this year.

    Bihar Elections 2020: Daughter of truck driver worth Rs 88.97 crore is richest candidate
    File Photo of Manorama Devi.

    She married Yadav around 30 years back. Yadav was initially with the RJD before moving to the JD(U). Their son Rocky was awarded a life term for killing a class 12 boy Aditya Sachdeva in a road rage in 2016 at Gaya.

    Bihar polls: Nitish, Sushil Modi launch joint poll campaign; hit out at Lalu

    The poorest candidate is Naresh Das of the SUCI-C, who has declared assets worth Rs 3,500. He is followed by Anil Kumar of the JAP, who has assets worth Rs 7,000. The second richest candidate is Rajesh Kumar of the Congress who has declared assets worth Rs 33.65 crore.

    Story first published: Monday, October 19, 2020, 8:20 [IST]
    X