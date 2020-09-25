Bihar Elections 2020: Dates to be announced at 12.30 pm today

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 25: The Bihar Elections 2020 dates will be announced today. The Election Commission of India will make the announcement by 12.30 pm today.

On September 4, the EC said that it has decided to hold?65 pending by-elections and the Bihar assembly polls "around the same time".

There are 64 vacancies in the legislative assemblies of various states and one in Lok Sabha

"One of the major factors in clubbing them together is the relative ease of movement of central forces and related logistics issues," a Commission statement said

The term of the Bihar assembly ends on November 29 and elections are likely to be held sometime in October-November

"... (the) Commission has decided to conduct all the 65 bye-elections and the General Assembly Elections of Bihar around the same time... Announcement of schedule of Bihar General Assembly Elections as well as these bye-elections will be done by the Commission at appropriate time," it said

Several bypolls were deferred recently due to excessive rains and the COVID-19 pandemic