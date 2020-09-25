Bihar Elections 2020: Dates being announced by ECI

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 25: The Bihar Elections 2020 dates are being announced by the Election Commission of India.

The ECI said that the number of voters per polling station has been cut to 1,000 to facilitate social distancing. This will raise the number of polling stations of over 1 lakh in 2020 from 65,337 in the 2015 polls the ECI also said.

The Chief Election Commissioner, Sunil Arora also fixed norms for campaigning and said that not more than five including the candidate can go to homes. The commission said that COVID-19 positive persons under home quarantine or institutional quarantine can cast their votes at the last hour of the poll day by the postal ballot.

Over 7 lakh hand sanitiser units, about 46 lakh masks, 6 lakh PPE kits, 6.7 lakh units of faces-shields, 23 lakh (pairs of) hand gloves arranged, Arora also said.

On September 4, the EC said that it has decided to hold.65 pending by-elections and the Bihar assembly polls "around the same time".

There are 64 vacancies in the legislative assemblies of various states and one in Lok Sabha

"One of the major factors in clubbing them together is the relative ease of movement of central forces and related logistics issues," a Commission statement said

The term of the Bihar assembly ends on November 29 and elections are likely to be held sometime in October-November

"... (the) Commission has decided to conduct all the 65 bye-elections and the General Assembly Elections of Bihar around the same time... Announcement of schedule of Bihar General Assembly Elections as well as these bye-elections will be done by the Commission at appropriate time," it said

Several bypolls were deferred recently due to excessive rains and the COVID-19 pandemic