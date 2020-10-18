No ifs and buts, Nitish Kumar will be Bihar CM even if BJP wins more seats: Amit Shah

Bihar Elections: In Patna not to avenge father's LS defeat, but to fight for people, says Luv Sinha

Bihar Elections 2020: CM's chair is first and last truth for him, Tejashwi's dig at Nitish Kumar

India

oi-Deepika S

Patna, Oct 18: RJD chief and Leader of Opposition in Bihar Tejashwi Yadav on Sundaytrained gun against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, saying that the CM's chair was the first and last truth for him.

Taking to Twitter, Tejashwi said Kumar was not bothered about the youth, women, disadvantaged, farmers, labourers, and students.

Tejashwi's attack comes a day after the RJD-led Grand Alliance (GA) on Saturday released its joint manifesto for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, promising to offer jobs to 10 lakh youngsters and repealing the new farm laws recently enacted by the central government if they are voted to power.

Bihar Elections 2020: Assembly wise schedule, date of polling and counting

Releasing the manifesto titled "Badlav Ka Sankalp" (commitment to change) in the presence of All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala and other Mahagathbandhan laders, Tejashwi Yadav said their government, if elected, would first approve the process for appointments on about 10 lakh jobs in the government.

Assuring the people that the coalition will stand by its commitments, Yadav said that they were not leaders who conveniently forget their promises and that the state has still not been accorded a special status -- a demand echoed for years by political parties in Bihar.