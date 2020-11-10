Bihar elections 2020: CM candidate Pushpam Priya bags less than NOTA votes

Bihar Election 2020 Phase Updates: 53.51% voting registered till now, figure likely to go up

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Patna, Nov 10: Pushpam Priya Chaudhary, 28, a London School of Economics (LSE) alumnus has suffered a blow after declaring herself as the chief ministerial candidate for Bihar.

She had contested from the Bankipur assembly constituency in Patna and the Bisfi seat in Madhubani district.

She had managed just 121 votes in Bankipur. In the Bisfi seat, Pushpam had managed just 49 votes when reports last came in.

From this, seat BJP candidate Haribhushan Thakur is leading with 5,541 votes while RJD MLA Dr. Fayaz Ahmad had got 3,383. Priya has bagged less than NOTA votes from this seat. 181 votes have been cast as NOTA as per the current poll results. At present, 9,802 votes have been counted on this seat.

RJD says it will form government in Bihar

Earlier in the day, she had accused the BJP of rigging the election and said that the votes polled for the Plurals Party were transferred to the saffron party. "EVM hacked in Bihar.

See boothwise data, Plurals votes stolen. BJP rigged the election. Plurals votes transferred to NDA on all booths," Priya who had declared herself as the CM candidate wrote on Twitter.

Her father Vinod Chaudhary is a former Janata Dal (United) MLC.