Bihar Election 2020: Nitish Kumar says 'we believe in the development of each section'

Bihar Elections 2020: Chirag Paswan wants Sita Temple bigger than Ram Mandir’ in Sitamarhi

India

oi-Deepika S

Buxar, Oct 25: Chirag Paswan, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader on Sunday asserted that if voted to power his party will construct a temple for Goddess Sita in Sitamarhi which will be bigger than Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

"I want a temple bigger than Ram Mandir in Ayodhya to be built for Goddess Sita in Sitamarhi. Lord Ram is incomplete without Goddess Sita, and vice versa. So, a corridor connecting Ayodhya's Ram Temple and Sitamarhi should be constructed," Paswan told ANI.

'Bihar first, Bihari first’: LJP chief Chirag Paswan releases manifesto for state polls

In a tweet the LJP Chief said, "I request you to please vote for LJP candidates to implement #Bihar1stBihari1st. Everywhere else vote for the BJP. The coming government will be a #Nitish-free government.

Paswan, chief of the LJP--a former ally of the NDA--has been vocal in his criticism of Kumar, who is the chief ministerial candidate of the NDA. He has, however, pledged support to the Prime Minister, calling himself "Modi's Hanuman"

Bihar Assembly elections will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3, and November 7. The result will be declared on November 10.