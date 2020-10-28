Bihar Elections 2020: Our motto is to fulfil all promises made in manifesto, says PM Modi

'Will those who looted Bihar fulfil the aspirations of poor, middle class?': PM Modi in Patna

Bihar Elections 2020: BJP files complaint with EC against Rahul Gandhi's tweet asking for votes

Bihar Elections 2020: BJP's star campaigner Yogi Adityanath to address four rallies today

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Lucknow, Oct 28: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is all set to address four rallies in the poll-bound Bihar starting today. On Wednesday, CM Adityanath will address gatherings in Siwan, East Champaran and Chanpatia Assembly in Paschim Champaran district.

The next day, the Uttaer Pradesh Chief Minister will address rallies in support of BJP and NDA candidates in Siwan's Daraunda Assembly seat, Vaishali's Lalganj and Madhubani's Janjharpur.

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: These 8 polling booths seen as sensitive in first phase

Meanwhile, voting is underway in 71 constituencies spread across 16 districts in the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections.

As many as 1,066 candidates are in the fray including 42 from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), 35 from Janata Dal (United), 29 from BJP, 21 from Congress and 8 from Left parties.

It can be seen that Bihar is witnessing a triangular contest with the ruling JDU-BJP alliance and grand alliance (RJD, Congress and others) and Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), which is eying the role of a kingmaker in case of a hung Assembly.

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Tejashwi Yadav slams 'double-engine’ govt for Munger killing

Mahagathbandhan which picked Tejashwi Yadav as chief ministerial candidate constitutes RJD (144 seats) and the Congress with 70 seats. Other alliance partners include the CPI-ML (19 seats), CPI (6 seats), and the CPIM (4 seats).

LJP is contesting 136 seats on its own and fielded candidates against all JD-U nominees and only a few against BJP.

Polling for the second phase to take place on November 3 and for the third phase on November 7. The results will be declared followed by counting of votes on November 10.

Grand alliance

The RJD, Congress and the Left parties have stitched an alliance for the Bihar election. The Left parties include, Community Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation (CPI (ML)), the Community Party of India (CPI) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM).

Lok Janshakti Party

China frowns over India-US bonhomie, says 'No space for a third party interference|Oneindia News

Chirag Paswan headed LJP is contesting the Bihar polls alone. Earlier, it was a part of the NDA but broke away citing differences with Kumar. Notably, Paswan has always maintained that his party doesn't have any problem with the BJP and would like to see the next government in Bihar being headed by the saffron party.