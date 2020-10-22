Bihar assembly elections 2020: Here’s how you can cast your vote using the EVM and VVPAT

Bihar Elections 2020: BJP releases manifesto; Promises free COVID-19 vaccine for all

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Patna, Oct 22: Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman released the BJP's poll manifesto for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections on Thursday. She said that once a vaccine to treat the novel coronavirus is available for production at a mass scale, it will be provided for free to everyone in Bihar.

"As and when the vaccine candidates that are currently under various levels of trials in the country get scientific clearances and a go-ahead for production, the people of Bihar will get vaccination for free once the production in India is on a large scale. This is our first poll promise as mentioned in the manifesto," Sitharaman said at the party's manifesto launch in Bihar.

Speaking to media, Sitharaman said, "Bihar is one state where all citizens are politically sensitive and well informed. They know and understand the promises a party makes. If anyone raises questions on our manifesto, we can answer them with confidence as we fulfil what we promised."

In its 'Sankalp Patra', the BJP has promised jobs for the youth of the state and also expressed its commitment to turn Bihar into an IT hub.

The BJP is contesting the Bihar polls as part of the National Democratic Aliance, along with the Janata Dal (United) and other parties.

Bihar goes to polls on October 28, November 03 and 07. Counting of votes will take place on November 10.