Bihar Elections 2020: BJP files complaint with EC against Rahul Gandhi's tweet asking for votes

Patna, Oct 28: Bharatiya Janata Party filed complaint to Election Commission against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his tweet posted asking for votes in the first phase of Bihar Elections from voters today.

In a Twitter post earlier in the day, Gandhi wrote, "Your vote should only be for Mahagatbandhan this time for ensuring justice, employment and the best interests of farmers and labourers. My best wishes to you all for the voting for the first phase of the Bihar elections".

"The time for making the appeal for the first phase of polls was over 28 hours earlier, however, even then, on the Twitter post an appeal has been made by Shri Rahul Gandhi, in utter violation the Model Code of Conduct, warranting action against him," read the complain made by BJP.

As per the Election Commission's Model Code of Conduct, politicians and parties cannot seek votes on the day of polling.

At the same time, with campaigning for the second and third phase of the Bihar election underway, it is unclear whether Gandhi can be penalised for the post.

The polling began on Wednesday morning in 71 assembly constituencies of Bihar in the first phase of three-phase elections.